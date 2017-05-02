Zim women leave for SA

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket national team left for South Africa yesterday for the 50-over Quadrangular series to be held in Potchefstroom.

The series will see Zimbabwe, India, Ireland and the hosts go against each other in limited overs matches.

Zimbabwe will get the chance to feel the turf on Thursday in a warm-up match against India before playing the hosts in a series opener on Sunday.

Both South Africa and India are using these games as preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup scheduled for next month in England while for Zimbabwe and Ireland it will mainly be for the much needed international game time.

Team captain Sharne Mayers said the team has prepared to the best of their ability and are going to South Africa to compete and not to add up numbers.

“The preparations for this tour have been going well. We have been playing matches very often and working on that big aspect of the game,” Mayers told the Daily News before departure yesterday.

“Our main goal is to compete with India and South Africa and give Ireland a run for their money. A tour like this is great exposure for the players and helps improve our game.”

ZC women’s cricket coordinator Caroline Nyamande said they were grateful to be accorded an opportunity to play in such a huge tournament.

“This is the first time for Zimbabwe women to be invited to such a tournament, which is really great as these top teams are helping to promote and improve the game,” Nyamande told Zimbabwe Cricket media.

“To us, it is a great opportunity to play once again on the same platform as India and South Africa. We can only improve our game this way.”

Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Squad: Sharne Mayers (capt), Precious Marange, Chipo Mugeri, Esther Mbofana, Josephine Nkomo, Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Nomatter Mutasa, Loreen Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda, Mary-Anne Musonda, Anesu Mushangwe.