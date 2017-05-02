Yadah's bubble bursts

Share this article:

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was a relieved man after his side laboured to their second win in five matches while handing new boys Yadah FC their first defeat of the season in a Castle Lager Premiership match on Sunday.

Defender Ocean Mushure scored the solitary strike after 34 minutes that took pressure off Mutasa’s shoulders as he avoided the frustration of losing two successive matches having lost to How Mine 0-1 in a midweek fixture.

And just like in their previous matches, there was also debate over the identity of the goal-scorer.

After Mushure’s curling free-kick from the right side of the penalty box, it appeared to take a deflection off Quality Kangadzi and defender Elisha Muroiwa.

However, referee of the day Norman Matemera gave the goal to Mushure after checking with the other two players.

The Glamour Boys came into the match desperate for maximum points having managed only a single win, two defeats and a draw in their opening five matches.

And that poor run appeared to continue yesterday as they faced a team that was undefeated in five matches.

In truth, Yadah were unlucky not to at least walk away with a point having done everything especially in the second half where DeMbare resorted to defending deep in their own half.

Mutasa admitted at the end of the match that it was a difficult match but lauded his charges for a job well done.

“I think we atoned for the loss that we suffered against How Mine. The youngsters were equal to the task and gave a good fight against an equally good Yadah side,” Mutasa said after the match.

“Obviously I have mentioned it before that most teams tend to raise their game when they play Dynamos and it was not different today. You always prepare for every game with the hope of picking maximum points and I am happy for the boys.”

Mutasa made a number of changes to his starting line-up yesterday by bringing in Denver Mukamba, Mushure and Obey Mwerahari who have been out through injuries and the changes brought in some stability to the DeMbare side.

The Glamour Boys even started the match with so much confidence and could have surged ahead as early as the second minute but striker Tawanda Macheke shot direct at Yadah goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube after being set up by Kangadzi.

Backed by a small but noisy group of fans, Yadah came into the second half more focused playing with intent, imposing themselves both in midfield and attack but just couldn’t find the equaliser.

The match continued with Yadah creating a number of scoring opportunities but struggled in the final third.

Yadah coach Jairos Tapera conceded defeat saying luck was not on their side.

“We lost and it’s the name of the game. We have tasted victory, we have tasted a draw and today we tasted a defeat and it’s important for us to quickly accept it and move forward,” said Tapera after the match.

“I think it was a great game for both teams with Dynamos dominating in the first half but we were much better in the second half and could have got one or two goals. I think luck was not on our side.

“Defensively we were solid apart from that free kick we conceded which I think we could have done better. As a coach you always want to maintain good form but it’s part of the game that sometimes you lose also.

“We go back to the drawing board analyse what could have gone wrong and try to improve in our next matches.”

Teams:

Yadah: Tafadzwa Dube, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye, Jimmy Dzingai, Brian Mapfumo, Regis Dongo, Brian Chikwenya, Tatenda Dzumbunu (Wellington Kamudyariwa 43m), Johannes Sibanda (Manuel Meleka 76m), Leeroy Mavunga, Morris Musiyakuvi, Moses Demera

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Pakamani Dube, Ocean Mushure, Linclon Zvasiya, Elisha Muroiwa, Obey Mwerahari, Tichaona Chipunza, Denver Mukamba (Cleopas Kapupurika 57m), Emmanuel Mandiranga (Peace Makaha 90m), Tawanda Macheke, Quality Kangadzi (Wisdom Mutasa 76m)