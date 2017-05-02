'Tellers: The Musical' comes to Harare

Share this article:

HARARE - Bulawayo's Nhimbe Trust presents in Harare Tellers: The Musical, an adaptation of the play Women Without Husbands by Raisedon Baya, with music and direction by Bafana Dladla (SA) and produced by Josh Nyapimbi.

Tellers: The Musical will showcase at the Gallery Delta, Harare, on Friday 5 and Saturday 6, May 2017, from 7pm.

The lively cast recently opened the first-ever meeting of artistes at the emerging hub Bluez Café in the City of Kings, with a vivid, high-energy performance of songs from the musical — an expression of the strength and optimism of modern day women; an inspiring story of strong women, to be told again and again.

Tellers: The Musical is a new Women in Theatre and Television (WiTT) musical that tells the story of eight women working at a supermarket that is struggling to stay in business due to the economic and financial woes gripping the nation, and rising competition from “illegal” vendors operating outside.

The women’s love lives, family issues, financial dire straits and religious beliefs are illustrated throughout the musical and intricately woven through music, dance and elements of poetry to tell a story filled with drama and despair but with hope and triumph.

Rehearsed at Bluez Café in Bulawayo and brought to Harare by Nhimbe Trust in association with Rooftop Promotions and supported by Africalia, Tellers: The Musical features many of Bulawayo’s most versatile young, energetic and talented actresses, musicians, singers and dancers.

The production introduces fresh new talent and amazing WiTT members that include, among others, Lady Tshawe, Donna Ncube, Memory Mguni, Loisianna Charumbira, Delicacy Ngulube, Sharlene Ndlovu and Angel Mpofu.

Watching rehearsals at the Bluez Café in Bulawayo, musician Penny Yon — who is assisting in its setup — said: “What powerful women! They are actresses, but they are beautiful singers; they are singers; but they are lively dancers — It was amazing! Singing, dancing, delivering a story and looking good. I loved it.”

Until now, the Bluez Café popup events in and around Bulawayo have been a welcome addition to the city’s cultural landscape.

Now, together with cultural partner Nhimbe Trust, Bluez Café is going deeper to establish a creative hub for arts, right in the heart of the city.

With the rise and fall of many platforms in the last few years, every development is welcome and the concept was warmly received by artistes at a consultative roundtable meeting on Thursday, April 6.

In a nutshell, their needs were stated as physical spaces for rehearsals, meetings, and public events, and programmes for training and mentoring, supported by strong marketing across the city and beyond.

Modelled on Harare’s Book Café which staged and promoted hundreds of artistes over a decade, and building on the needs of Bulawayo’s own artistes, Bluez Café is now in the stages of planning programmes and refurbishing the venue at 98A Lobengula St/8th Ave Ext in Bulawayo.