SA endorses Mzembi for UNWTO post

Share this article:

HARARE - South Africa (SA) has endorsed Tourism minister Walter Mzembi’s candidature for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) secretary-general post.



In supporting Mzembi, SA’s Tourism minister, Tokozile Xasa, said “Africa must demonstrate unity of purpose in the forthcoming UNWTO...elections”.

She said the move is critical in enabling the continent to collectively address the challenges affecting the growth of its hospitality sector.

“We South Africans, we stand today in support of his candidature and we believe...Mzembi’s...vision for global tourism is a reflection that Africa is rising,” Xasa said yesterday, adding “this is an opportunity for regional integration so that we can improve our market share collectively”.

“Africa is presenting itself as a united continent. By so doing, Africa will give a proper agenda to the world because it’s Africa’s time now.”

In appreciation, Mzembi made an undertaking to advance transformative leadership at the UNWTO, saying it was important to deal with issues around connectivity, facilitation of seamless travel, sustainable and responsible tourism and rebranding of the entire organisation.

“We want to sustain the enormous gains already made in promoting and facilitating seamless travel and to enhance the performance of our sector. I would like for the organisation to be able to better and more effectively respond to the developmental aspirations of member states.

“Connectivity, be it infrastructural, electronic, digital or virtual is the revolutionary agenda of our times and with it comes growth of tourism,” he said.

The current UNWTO secretary-general, Taleb Rifai, a Jordanian national, has also recently backed Mzembi.

Rifai is due to stand down from the post at the end of 2017.

If elected, Mzembi, who is the current UNWTO regional commission for Africa chairperson, will take up his post at the organisation’s headquarters in Madrid, Spain, in January, 2018.