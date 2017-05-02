Play explores women's challenges

Share this article:

HARARE - Among the many talented playwrights who responded to the open call for plays that explore the challenges faced by women in politics, Nhimbe Trust has selected Thoko Zulu’s Lunatic.

Lunatic gives an insight into extreme human behaviour and the conflicts and demands of living in an unjust society.

Khanda is smuggled into a female prison disguised as a woman, for a crime committed by his boss, a leading member of a political party.

His two prison inmates are also political prisoners serving sentences for crimes committed by other people and the two women are unaware Khanda is a man.

They all fear being killed for betraying State secrets and constantly lie to deceive the audience.

Alone, the prisoners are vulnerable and confess who they are, hoping somebody will rescue them.

Khanda tries to form an alliance with Nyembezi who is in solitary confinement and is emotionally unstable.

Thoko says: “I am a woman who has built her skills pushing creative boundaries to give my work an individual signature, something which has made me unpopular in some circles. I tackle subjects through inspiration to communicate my purpose.

“An industry player for over 20 years, the audience and competition has changed meaning choices made during inception of an idea are crucial. I will continue building a distinguished reputation with a goal to entertain, educate and inspire.

“It is also my way of rebranding myself as an artist to open my work to a new world for collaborations and new projects.

“This is a very tough industry built on appearances and an artist’s worth is measured by the quality of their portfolio."