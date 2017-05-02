Masenda wins fourth Zoc presidential term

SPORTS WRITER  •  2 May 2017 11:30AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Seasoned sports administrator Admire Masenda (pictured right)was yesterday re-elected as president of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (Zoc) with Kirsty Coventry  coming in as the vice president following elections held at Prince Edward School.

Masenda, who is now in his fourth term having taken over from Paul Chingoka in 2006 amassed 31 votes to beat his challengers Joe Rugwete, who had nine votes and Charles Mukaronda who garnered just two votes.

Coventry garnered a massive 38 votes and will be joined by Thabani Gonye as the second vice president after he amassed 27 votes. Fredrick Ndlovu who was also vying for the vice president position only managed 19 votes.

Cleopas Nyangoni was voted the new treasurer after garnering 33 votes against nine amassed by Godfrey Sunguro.

The new board members are Rick Fulton, Custom Kachambwa, Fredrick Ndlovu, Stephen Mudawarima nd Addison Chiware.

