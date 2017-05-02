I'll only accept a win: Tsvangirai

Tendai Kamhungira  •  2 May 2017 1:02PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai has warned President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF that he will not accept the results if he loses the eagerly-awaited next year’s elections.

The dogged former labour union leader said he was aware that Mugabe was planning to manipulate the results and warned that there will not be a repeat of what happened in 2013 when he grudgingly conceded defeat.

“Munhu ane 93 anovimba nechii? (Where does a 93-year-old person get the confidence to participate in elections?). He wants to cheat. He thinks he can get away with cheating to win.

“We know what you are doing, we have all the information that you want to cheat again like you did with Nikuv in 2013, but this time around it will not happen.

“Takanangana nema elections ari kuuya 2018, there is no outcome yatinobvuma isiri (which we will accept besides a) victory for the opposition…Ini 2018 kana ndisina kuhwina handibvume (If I do not win in 2018, I will not accept the results). Because it’s very simple, how a minority win over the majority, how does a divided, fragmented minority win over the united opposition and a united alternative to the people,” Tsvangirai told workers who gathered yesterday at Dzivaresekwa Stadium to commemorate Workers’ Day.

The former prime minister in the inclusive government said the opposition, coalescing under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera), will continue to push for much-needed electoral reforms before elections are held.

In the meantime, Tsvangirai and leaders of smaller opposition parties, who include former Vice President Joice Mujuru, have been working on a grand coalition which analysts say presents them with the best opportunity of finally ending Mugabe and Zanu PF’s long but tumultuous rule.

In significant developments last month, Tsvangirai signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Mujuru and his former secretary-general Welshman Ncube, ahead of the finalisation of the planned electoral alliance.

Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the first black post-independence army commander, could provide the much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.

Comments (6)

That's an idiotic stance Tsvangison.

Rtd Cst E Mupfumi - 2 May 2017

As long as nothing is being done to stop the rigging zanu will win again unfortunately. It would be better for MDC T to talk to the people that we all know are keeping the old man in power only then can zim make some progress. MDC T needs to be smart now, a bit of diplomacy doesn't matter to dine with the devil just once so as to solve the serious problems zanu created. So MDC T needs to talk to the so called security bid wigs otherwise it's unfathomable what will become of our country f zanu retains power. I don't think joining forces with mai mujuru is the way to go, no! She has already failed, she has nothing at all to offer.

misty - 2 May 2017

Tswangirai please stop making such idiotic pronouncements. Its better to shut up and be presumed a fool than to speak out and prove it. For god's sake please grow up and dont over exited like a kid!!!!

MR COOPER - 2 May 2017

Seems to me that the MDC haven't learnt the bitter lesson. They are in a nasty war with ZANU. Letting them know of any secret plans ahead of the next elections is way beyond foolishness. One should always keep one's powder dry when the battle is in a raging storm.

Dunlop Munjanja - 2 May 2017

I find Tsvangirai's statement hard to comprehend, what mechanism have you put in place for you to say that you will not concede defeat? This is the only time left for Tsvangirai and the coalition to act. Its not good enough to only say that you will not concede defeat.

nhemacena - 2 May 2017

Ko, unomanikidzwa nani! Nxaaa1 uKARUZA, SHAURI YAOKO. haNYAYNAANI DONGI ROKWA cHIVI

EDMORE MOTO SOIBANDA - 2 May 2017

