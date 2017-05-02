How Mine edge Bantu Rovers

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - A solitary goal by Toto Banda in the first half ensured How Mine picked up their third win on the trot when they beat struggling Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The gold miners, who had beaten Chapungu and Dynamos in their last two matches, now move into third place on the log with 10 points to trail leaders Highlanders by only two.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was pleased with the form his side has shown in recent weeks after a disappointing start to the season.

“The positives that we have are; for the first time we won three games in a row. We didn’t start the season well but I think we have tried to push up from the bottom of the log, slowly we are pushing upwards,” Kaindu said.

“Three points is what we needed. It is good for us. We created a lot of chances and we could have buried the game earlier.”

How Mine dominated the better part of the match and could have won the match by a wider margin had they utilised opportunities that came their way.

Banda, who netted the winning goal in the match against DeMbare, once again provided the killer instinct yesterday in the 14th minute.

It was a good team goal which saw some interchange of passes by the How Mine players.

In the end, it was Pasca Manhanga, who provided the assist for Banda to beat Bantu Rovers keeper Notice Dube.

How Mine had more numerous chances to extend their lead but their players were wasteful in front of goal.

The gold miners were almost made to pay for that wastefulness when Mbonisi Ncube almost found the equaliser for Bantu right on the stroke of fulltime.

Ncube’s effort was cleared on the goal line by How Mine defender Tsepo Ranthokoane with goalkeeper Bernard Donovan nowhere near the action.

Newman Sianchali had another chance to equalise for Tshintsha Guluva in added time but shot straight at Donovan.

Bantu Rovers stand-in coach Joseph Sibindi was disappointed by the result.

“We played so well, we created the chances. If we could have utilised the three or four chances that we had the result could have been different,” he said.

“We are very happy with the performance of the boys but disappointed with the result.”