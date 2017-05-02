Harare City woes mount

Share this article:

HARARE - Mike Madzivanyika’s position as Harare City coach is in serious jeopardy after his side’s wretched form continued following a defeat to ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The defeat was the Sunshine Boys’ second of the season to ensure they remain winless in their opening five matches having managed three draws in the other matches.

Poor defending by the Sunshine Boys’ backline enabled striker Francesco Zekumbawire to tee-up Talent Chamboko for ZPC Kariba’s solitary strike four minutes before the break to provoke speculation over Madzivanyika’s future.

“You lose to a team which creates a single chance and you have more than four chances and you fail to score,” Madzivanyika lamented after the match.

“We are creating chances and we are not putting them away and that’s a big worry to me. It’s a very difficult situation but surely something needs to be done. We cannot afford to keep on losing matches like this.”

The Sunshine Boys started confidently but it was the visitors who began to take control, with winger Chamboko proving an unlikely source of attacking threat each time he was in possession.

The Sunshine Boys were ultimately unable to haul themselves back level and the pressure will continue to build on Madzivanyika, who is still searching for his first Premiership victory since he was appointed to take over this season.

Midfielder Tendai Samanja came close to rescue a point for the home team but his powerful shot from the edge of the box seven minutes before full time was brilliantly tipped over the bar by ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Tendai Hove.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was happy with the maximum points but maintained there is still room for improvement as he seeks to build a strong side.

“It was a very difficult game for both teams, very few chances were created by both sides but I think our mission was to take three points to Kariba and I am happy that we did just that,” Chidzambwa said.

“As a coach you can never be satisfied though I am a bit concerned with my defence. We need to work hard especially on defending high balls. I think once we work on that it will be good for the team.”

Teams:

Harare City: Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, Emmanuel Zinyama, Jimmy Tigere, Protasho Kabwe (Wilfred Muvirimi 70m), Raymond Uchena, Edwin Madhanaga, Tendai Samanja, Kudakwashe Kumwala (James Jam 46m), William Manondo, Marlvin Gaki, Honey Chimutimunzeve (Tinashe Balakasi 46m)

ZPC Kariba: Tendai Hove, Tawanda Munyanduri, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Sylvester Appiah, Arnold Chiveya, Charles Rukwanhi, Daniel Chakupe, Talent Chamboko, Raphael Manuvire (Blessing Nyamuziwa (83m), Francesco Zekumbawire (Tawanda Nyamandwe 76m), Never Tigere