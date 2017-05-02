Daily News makes key appointments

Share this article:

HARARE - Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the Daily News, the Daily News on Sunday and the Weekend Post — has made two key executive appointments.

Sharon Samushonga, who was group chief operating officer (COO), becomes managing director with effect from May 1, 2017.

Jacob Chisese, who was previously chief executive at Modus Publications — publishers of the iconic Financial Gazette, which is also famously known as the Pink Paper — succeeds Samushonga as COO.

In an announcement yesterday, ANZ chairman Professor Norman Nyazema said the two key appointments had been necessitated by the need to augment the company’s management corps as the business continued to grow.

“We are delighted for Sharon and Jacob, both of them consummate newspaper managers, as they assume these two critical positions at this exciting point in the history of our company,” he said.

“It is difficult to imagine that it is only a mere six years ago when we came back from the dead, having been unjustly shut down in September 2003 by the government for telling the Zimbabwean story like it is,” Prof Nyazema said.

“Now here we are, as the country’s leading and most influential publishing house once again. There is no doubt in my mind that our stunning comeback is Zimbabwe’s greatest media story of all time, and we are continuing to grow and to confound the few of our remaining detractors,” he said.

“These new appointments will ensure that we also continue to lead where others follow — be it with regards to our unmatchable editorial offerings or our commercial success that has seen ANZ become probably the only major media house in the country that proudly makes it solely on its own merits, with neither the support of the government nor donors,” the ANZ chair said.

“For this, we would like to thank our loyal readers and advertisers who kept us firmly in their thoughts and prayers when we were out of commission, and who are backing us big time now that we are back.”