Tuku, Gary Tight collaborate

HARARE - Music legend Oliver ‘‘Tuku’’ Mtukudzi has collaborated with rising artiste Gary Tight on a yet-to-be-released song titled Inharo Dzegadzega.

The two, who have had a close working relationship ever since Gary, 23, burst on the scene a few years ago, confirmed the collaboration via video.

“We are at the studio listening to what we have produced for you,” said Gary while Tuku jokingly referred to the duet as “damba refu reone song” (a one-song album.)

Gary, who did well last year with the hit Tight Party, recently told the Daily News that his collaboration with Tuku was one of several he has lined up this year.

“My song with mudhara wangu Nzou (Tuku) is among several songs in the pine line. I am not sure yet if I will officially launch the song.

“Early this year, I asked my fans on Facebook to suggest collaborations that they want me to do. In line with these suggestions I did a duet with Tehn Diamond called Ingirozi which will be released soon.

“I also did another one with my brother Bryan K which has no title yet. I am also working on videos for the songs that I did last year,” he said.

At his 21st birthday party held in Harare two years ago, where Tuku was the guest of honour, Gary attributed his success to the music legend.

“I could say that 40 percent of Gary Tight the musician has been contributed by Mudhara Tuku. Many Zimbabwean musicians, some of them more experienced and talented than me, often ask me why Mudhara Tuku has such a soft spot for me.

“They are surprised by the fact that such an iconic artiste is willing to assist Gary wo zvake; a young artiste who is still to release his debut album,” said the Tight Party singer then.

At the birthday party, Tuku urged Gary to always maintain a high level of discipline on and off the stage.

“I help you (Gary) not because you are the son of my friend Willom Tight but because uri mupfana aribho (You are a good boy.)

“Ukava mwana akanaka zvese unozviwana (If you behave well you will succeed). Talent is important yes but discipline and focus are more important.

“I didn’t reach this milestone (four decades in music) entirely because of my talent but due to discipline and hard work. There are many even more talented people who have failed to succeed because of lack of discipline,” said the music legend then.