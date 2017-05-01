Businessman empowers women

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare businessman Beadle Gwasira has donated sewing machines, as part of his $30 000 revolving fund, to a club of 30 groups of women in his Zanu PF ward seven in Mount Pleasant and where he is also a councilor.

With over 200 people attending the handover ceremony in the capital on Friday, the ex-Lengthens Football Club owner and director said the initiative was meant to "give this key constituency impetus for starting their own business projects".

"The reason behind this donation was not only meant to empower women, but recognising a community, which is so critical in the sustenance of families," Gwasira said before urging members of the women's club "to repay their loans in order to grow the revolving facility".

As part of the pledge, the transport and wholesale operator said he was looking for an office or place for the group to operate from.

Also at the same function, district party secretary for finance Cosmas Mushininga also donated "fabrics, and accessories worth $1 000".

The commodity broker and businessman is also known for his literacy promotion activities through book donations in rural areas.