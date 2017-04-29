Fidelity Printers sues ZBC over $19k debt

Share this article:

HARARE - The State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has been dragged to the High Court by Fidelity Printers and Refiners (Fidelity Printers) after it failed to pay over $19 000 for printing services.

According to court papers, Fidelity Printers — the country’s sole bullion buying agency and the largest security and commercial printing company in Zimbabwe — and ZBC entered into an agreement in February 2015 to provide printing services to the national broadcaster.

“The salient terms of the agreement were as follows: the plaintiff (Fidelity Printers) would provide printing services to the defendant (ZBC) on credit and payment was to be made within 30 days from the date of invoicing.

“On the 20th of February 2015, plaintiff rendered an invoice number OPI116757 reference number 010597 for printing services rendered,” the court heard.

Fidelity Printers told the court that despite having offered the services to ZBC, the national broadcaster has not yet paid the money, despite demand.

“As of the 28th of March 2017, the defendant owed plaintiff $19 618,19. Despite demand, the defendant has failed, refused and or neglected to settle the amount which remains due, owing and payable,” the court heard.

Fidelity Printers is now demanding an order for ZBC to pay the money with interest at the prescribed rate of five percent per annum from date of summons to date of full and final settlement.

The printing firm is further demanding collection commission as calculated in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe by-laws.

ZBC has not yet fully responded to the application, but has since filed an appearance to defend.