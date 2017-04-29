Corporate 24 moves to heal Cimas rift

Share this article:

HARARE - Hospital group Corporate 24 has said it is willing to work with health insurer Cimas after an ugly $500 000 debt row that saw it demand its dues directly from the latter’s members.

This comes after government gave the two parties a two-week ultimatum to resolve their dispute, which arose after Cimas failed to pay the alleged 2015 debt.

The hospital group said it was unfortunate that the fraud claims by Cimas were made before it could give its side of the story to forensic auditors.

“We are in engagements with Cimas to ensure that all their suspicions are allayed. A forensic audit is deemed complete when all parties have given their side of the story. We remain confident that an amicable solution will be found,” Corporate 24 chief executive Mike Joka told the Daily News.

“The allegations were published as a final report resulting in reputational damage to our brand, the truth of the matter is we have not met with Cimas auditors,” he said.

The published forensic report was done by the Cimas-appointed auditors — Grant and Thornton of South Africa.

However, Cimas said it was “not at liberty to discuss the matter with the media”.

“As previously advised, the Society has submitted the forensic audit report to the Health and Child Care ministry, who is our regulator. We are therefore . . . guided by the regulator on the way forward,” Cimas public relations department told the Daily News.

Health ministry secretary-general Gerald Gwinji said an amicable solution to the Corporate 24-Cimas rift was long overdue considering that it has continued affecting patients since 2015.

If this last-ditch effort fails, the matter will be taken to the Attorney-General’s office for final determination.

Corporate 24 claims it has been financially prejudiced of around $2 million due to non-payment of the debt.

Although the forensic draft audit report alleged that the hospital could have defrauded the medical aid society of $41 578, Corporate 24 claimed that it was never paid the amount as alleged and is instead owed $500 000-plus in unpaid claims to date.

Last year, Corporate 24 had to engage debt collectors to try and recover its funds directly from members.