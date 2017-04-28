Zim A to tour Namibia

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe A cricket team is scheduled to play their Namibia counterparts in four limited overs matches in Windhoek starting this weekend.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed the development in a statement last night with an experienced squad set to travel to Windhoek on Saturday.

“A 14-man squad that includes the experienced internationals Sikandar Raza Butt, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tinashe Panyangara, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano and Peter Joseph Moor is scheduled to leave Harare this Saturday,” ZC said.

“After the first one-dayer on Sunday, Zimbabwe A and Namibia will meet in the second 50-over match on Tuesday.

“The third and fourth matches will be back-to-back encounters scheduled for Thursday the 4th and Friday May 5th, with the Zimbabwe side returning home the following day.”

Zimbabwe A squad: Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, PJ Moor, Tino Mutombodzi, Tinashe Panyangara, Donald Tiripano, Nathan Waller

Officials: Douglas Hondo (coach), Wayne James (ass coach), Walter Chawaguta (fielding coach), Webster Karimanzira (fitness trainer), Anesu Mupotaringa (physiotherapist), Lovemore Banda (manager)