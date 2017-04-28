We'll find the money - Jere

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United president Farai Jere is confident his side will be able to meet their financial obligations in the African Champions after they were drawn in a tough Group B.

Makepekepe will have to travel to north Africa for all their away matches after they were pitted against Zamalek (Egypt), Alhi-Tripoli (Libya) and USM Alger (Algeria).

Travelling costs in Africa are very expensive as it is difficult to get connecting flights between different cities.

The cheapest air ticket to Cairo yesterday was going for at least $900 and for a football club that normally travels with a delegation of at least 30 people, Makepekepe would need something in the region of $27 000 for the trip.

This is in the background of a harsh economic climate in Zimbabwe where the club has in the past few months failed to pay their players on time resulting in strikes and boycotts.

Despite all these large costs, the Makepekepe boss has faith his side would not be an embarrassment after failing to fulfil their away fixtures.

“It’s not a secret that there are heavy financial implications that are involved in playing in Africa considering the travelling, accommodation and even allowances for players among a lot of other things,” Jere told the Daily News yesterday.

“But we still believe it can be done and we only need proper planning. There are some partners that promised to come on board and we are very hopeful.”

Coupled with the travelling costs, the African Champions League home matches also carry a huge financial burden as well.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) requires the home team to be responsible for the live broadcasting of the match.

This can prove to be costly since Makepekepe will be required to hire an outside broadcasting van and a satellite uplink with the cost going high as $35 000.

Accommodating the visiting match officials and paying their allowances together with other match-day related costs can also prove to be expensive for the home teams.

However, Jere is drawing comfort in the fact that Makepekepe chartered a plane for their final qualifying round away leg to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in March.

“We have done it before and I don’t see anything stopping us this time around,” the Harare businessman said.

“We have been running around sourcing funds to ensure we participate because when we made the decision to take part, we knew what was involved.”

Tuning to the tough draw, Jere said: “One thing for sure is that we don’t need to look much at what they have achieved. If you look at Zamelek, who are in our group, they have won this tournament five times the same number as TP Mazembe so there nothing special about them.

“In as much as we respect all the teams in this group, we also expect them to respect us failure of which will be good as digging their own graves.”