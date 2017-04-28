Tsvangirai goes digital

Bridget Mananavire  •  28 April 2017 12:32PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has embraced technology by launching an online campaign to rally support ahead of the crucial 2018 election.

The long-time President Robert Mugabe rival’s digital campaign includes a website — votemorgan.org — and a mobile application called “Morgan” that can be downloaded on the Apple app and Google play stores.

On the website and application, also supported by social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, the former Prime Minister seeks to connect with his supporters through a live chat platform.

“As we progress to 2018, I want to assure you that I will be here to share my ideas and thoughts and engage with you as much as possible . . . the website . . . will herald the campaign we are getting into,” Tsvangirai said as he announced the campaign on his Facebook page. Mobile applications will be available to make sure that we keep in touch as much as often in this crucial season,” he said.

“You will be able to ask me questions . . . We are also looking for creatives, community organisers, tech-heads and policy experts who would like to volunteer to this campaign,” he added.

This comes as MDC has deployed its senior party officials to rural areas to consolidate its support base in the countryside communities, where the majority of people reside.

Last week, the party signed Memoranda of Understandings to consummate an alliance with other opposition parties.

“In the face of partisan gridlock and powerful, deep-pocketed interests, we refuse to be cynical about what we can accomplish. We have proved naysayers wrong before, and we look forward to doing it again.

“In our four years in the inclusive government, Zimbabweans can testify to how we positively changed their lives even though we had Zanu PF as an albatross.

“We stabilised the economy, we opened schools and hospitals, we grew the economy and above all, we gave Zimbabweans a new Constitution,” Tsvangirai said.

Comments (2)

Very positive move indeed but lets make more effort on reserves those pple are dead info wise total blackout and they need assurance that the only way to liberate themselves from Mugabe and zanu is not to vote for zanu . The innovation is good mostly for city dwellers .But rural area campaign is step closer to winning elections

Diibulaanyika - 28 April 2017

MDC has has deployed its senior party officials to rural ares to consolidate its support in the countryside where the majority of the people reside.Is this still the case that most people resides in the rural areas?It used to be the case but not now.I am of the opinion that most people are now in towns and cities as opposed to rural areas.If you look at the number of households now in the urban areas and the fact that most houses are now very close to each other because of space and comparing this with the rural areas where there are quite some reasonable distances between households then it becomes clear that rural urban areas now have the majority of the people.I urge the opposition to make their own statistical assessment and i am quite sure they will see a very different picture.Lots of people have migrated from rural areas to urban areas in large numbers.Its now a myth that rural areas have more people than urban areas.Ndopamunongobiridzirwa ma votes zanu pf ichiti yaita 40 000 votes in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe.Hkuna vanhu vakwanda kudaro considering that the houses are well spaced than in urban areas.Re visit this area and you will be shocked that most of these figures are just made up.

Janana wa Bikaz - 28 April 2017

