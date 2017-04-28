Trump to mark 100th day in office

Share this article:

NEW YORK - United States (US) President Donald Trump will mark his 100th day in office on Saturday as one of the most unpopular Commanders-in-Chief in modern American History.

With an approval rating hovering around 40%, a majority of Americans disapprove of his leadership since assuming office on January 20th, with little major policy or legislative accomplishments that have been enlarged by his administration’s combative relationship with the press.

However, despite major missteps including a failure to repeal and replace his predecessor’s signature domestic healthcare legislation and multiple run-ins with the Courts, Trump remains hugely popular with his core base of supporters who propelled him into the White House.

Trump has also become the most unpopular president in modern times at the 100-day mark.

At just 42% approval, his predecessors all enjoyed a greater deal of goodwill from a majority of Americans.

But what is also true is that 96% of those who voted for him say they’d do so again, retaining his core base of supporters from Election Day as political journalist and analysts Luke Vargas explains.

“For his own supporters, he’s doing fine. There was a poll that came out recently that said only 2% of people who voted for Donald Trump regret that decision and think he’s doing a poor job. So, were the election to be held again, its possible he would win again. But if you were comparing him against other presidents, he is relying heavily on types of actions like Executive Orders which have very little staying power. He can’t move anything through Congress. His biggest achievement so far is being in office when a conservative Supreme Court justice got appointed; that’s a generic Republican success but not really a Donald Trump success.”

Hundreds of thousands of protestors turned out for the historic women’s march one day after Trump’s inauguration, with another huge turnout expected on Saturday in favour of climate change action as protesters on the streets become synonymous with this Presidency.

“We are now just beginning to see the full scale of progressive candidates who are getting ready to run for office next year. We’ve had a few special elections in the past few weeks where traditionally they’ve been Republican strongholds,” says one protester.

“We have seen young energetic progressive democrats deciding to run and having surprisingly close races, so it’s not just people on the streets but as we look towards elections in the fall of next year,” says another protester.

Another protester adds, “I think we’re all going to be very surprised to see the strength and the numbers that democrats display in those elections, the number of candidates they field.”

A number of his major policy agenda items have been slow to take off or faltered, among them repealing and replacing Obamacare, building the wall, labelling China a currency manipulator, a comprehensive tax reform bill and new infrastructure spending while he has managed to appoint the ninth Supreme Court Justice, albeit through a controversial change in the Senate rules.

“The problem is with his strategy where he sets out to change something. He doesn’t know exactly what his goals are, and yes, it works in the moment because he can hear that 60% of Americans want one element of Obamacare to remain. So, he’ll say ok, I’ll incorporate that. But a patchwork of a policy vision for your whole presidency is going to fail at one point because you just don’t have a core set of goals that you’re looking to achieve and appeasing everyone only lasts for so long and it never really rings sincere.”

Most telling have been the 30 or so Executive Orders he’s signed, a number of them blocked by federal judges, most notably his two attempts at stopping immigration from certain countries in Africa and the Middle East.

And while those continue to be litigated in the Courts, President Trump will celebrate his first three months in office with a campaign style rally for supporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Saturday.