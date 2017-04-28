The worst DeMbare ever - Kaindu

Share this article:

HARARE - How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu questioned Dynamos’ current squad after Toto Banda’s strike gave the Bulawayo side their second win of the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season yesterday.

The Glamour Boys were punished for a sloppy performance, especially in the first half, where they spent much of the time defending.

Banda scored the only goal of the match after a mistake by Dynamos defender Lincoln Zvasiya, who headed back into his own area a cross from the left.

The gold miners’ midfielder raced into the box to jump higher than DeMbare defender Elisha Muroiwa to head into an empty net.

It was schoolboy defending from Muroiwa as he failed to jump with any conviction of a defender who regularly plays for the national team.

“Dynamos have always been strong, I have so much respect for them even after collecting maximum points; this is just football,” Kaindu said after the match.

“But this side, I think they are not as strong as we know Dynamos. I have seen Dynamos playing and I think they need to push up a bit. The league cannot be exciting without a strong Dynamos honestly.

“I believe they have a team that they have assembled comprising youngsters. I think with enough support they could probably come up and support.”

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa made several changes to the side due to injuries to most of his regular players.

Mutasa was without the injured senior players Denver Mukamba, Ocean Mushure and Masimba Mambare together with new signing Gift Saunyama.

Dynamos lacked creativity or fluidity as their midfield was overpowered by the visitors, who were fully committed for all the 50-50 situations.

The home side’s only chance to grab an equaliser fell to winger Takunda Sadiki who hit the outside of the upright in the 55th minute.

Sadiki had raced clear of the How Mine defence to meet a header from Quality Kangadze but could not produce the desired finish one-on-one against Donovan Bernard.

With a bit of luck, How Mine could have scored a second in stoppage time when Kudzai Chideu’s lob over DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga hit the upright.

On his team’s performance Kaindu said: “I wasn’t worried really that we were not winning matches because all the games apart from the Ngezi, we have dominated play and created chances and as a coach if you don’t get results it reminds you there is work you need to do and today I think we showed character.”

“It was a big victory for us and it will definitely help us boost our confidence going forward but obviously we must not be too excited.”

Mutasa admitted his charges played below par and they need to quickly re-group for their next match against Yadah FC.

“We played badly today, first half we were slow and we conceded a goal that I think we should have avoided,” Mutasa said.

“Second half, we came back a better side created some few scoring chances but failed to score and in football if you can’t score then you cannot win matches. Maybe it wasn’t just our day. This is a setback and what’s important now is how we react from this going forward.”

Teams:

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Pakhami Dube, Carlos Rusere, Lincoln Zvasiya, Elisha Muroiwa, Tichaona Chipunza, Peace Makaha, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Takunda Sadiki, Wisdom Mutasa, Quality Kangadzi

How Mine: Donovan Bernard, Praise Tonha, Brian Mbiriri, Kudzi Chideu, Mukundika Sakala, Marvelous Mukumba, Toto Banda, Pasca Manhanga, Kuda Musharu, Milton Ncube, Timothy January.