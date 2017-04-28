Notorious 'gang robbers' nabbed

Share this article:

HARARE - Five suspected thieves who allegedly robbed a string of supermarkets were dragged to the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday facing six counts of unlawful entry, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Joakim Vheremu, 46, Emmanuel Kansemo, 39, Benias Sambo, 23, William Chikilivau, 53 and Nelson Phiri, 45, were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano.

According to court papers, the five are facing four counts of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and another one of contravening the Firearms Act.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa told the court that at around 2am on October 27 2013, the accused persons entered Spar Supermarket Marimba and stole $30 000 from the safe.

They reportedly entered into the shop through the roof after removing some iron sheets.

Upon entry, the five allegedly went to the cash safe, where they used explosives to rip open the safe and stole the money and went away unnoticed.

The court heard that two years down the line, the group pounced on Spar Supermarket once again, but this time they went to the shop’s Helensvale, Borrowdale premises. The alleged thieves forced open the doors of the shop using an unknown object and proceeded to the cash safe. They allegedly blasted open the safe and got away with $8 300.

During the same year, the accused allegedly went to Spar Greencroft and removed iron sheets from the roof, before they gained entry into the shop.

“They went into the cashier’s office and attempted to blast open the safe with explosives and they failed. They ransacked the shop and left unnoticed,” the court heard.

It is alleged that the five continued with their looting escapades and allegedly pounced on Seventh Day Adventist Church in Glen Norah on Independence Day this year. They allegedly forcibly opened doors at the church office and ransacked it, stealing decorating material, one jacket, neck tie, first aid kit, plates and envelopes.

A week later, the five allegedly hatched another plan to rob Splash Hardware in Workington, Harare. During the process, the court heard that the police received information of their plan and thwarted the plot. Upon the arrest of the accused, police managed to recover cellphones and a CZ pistol loaded with two rounds. It was also discovered by the police that none of the five had a valid certificate for the firearm.

Chikilivau and Phiri are facing a further charge of robbery, which was committed along the Bindura road. They reportedly hit the complainant, who was on a motorcycle and whose name was not mentioned in court papers, using their getaway car.

After hitting the complainant, the accused allegedly stole a bag containing $5 000 and a cell phone before they drove off.

All the suspects will be back in court today for their bail hearing.