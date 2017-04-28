Mafikizolo to perform tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Celebrated South African Afro-pop duo, Mafikizolo, will share the stage tonight with local star Jah Prayzah tonight at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The two music powerhouses, who recently collaborated on the single Sendekera, will perform alongside several local stars who include Alexio Kawara, Andy Muridzo, Sam Dondo, Cindy Munyavi and Ngoni Kambarami.

The South African group-made up of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza-has held over five concerts in Zimbabwe over the last four years. Their last concert in the country was held at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare in August last year.

K.O, Winky D to close Trade Fair

Celebrated South African rapper K.O and Winky D will share the stage tomorrow night at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo in a gig meant to mark the end of this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The two highly –rated stars will share the stage with award-winning Zim hip hop star Cal_Vin, female wheel spinner DJ Liz, D J Templeman and Gary B.

Boom Berto in Mutare

Amai Makanaka (Munodonhedza Musika) hit-maker, Boom Berto, will hold a maiden gig tomorrow night at Club Mandisa in Mutare.

The rising Zimdancehall star will share the stage with DJ Levels, Blot, Fantan and several other local acts.

Tonight, resident dance ensemble, Mandisa Kings and Queens, will battle it out against pole dancers group - Pussy Cats. The two dance groups will also perform on Sunday.

Manyowa launches new single

Award-winning gospel musician Janet Manyowa is set to unveil a new single titled Zadzisa tomorrow at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The single will be accompanied by a bonus track called How Holy.

The launch-concert is themed Worship Moments with Janet Manyowa and the single is a part of full album to be released at the end of the year.