Joyous Celebration to hold free Harare concert

HARARE - Celebrated South African Gospel choir, Joyous Celebration, will perform at a free concert set for the International Overflow Centre at Ashdown Park Shops centre in Harare tonight.

Joyous Celebration’s performance will be part of an all-night event being organised by the Tavonga Vutabwashe-led Heartfelt International Ministries.

Heartfelt International Ministries music director Pastor Samson Nhubu confirmed the one-off event in an interview with the Daily News yesterday.

“It’s an all-night of high celebration and worship where Joyous Celebration will sing alongside Heartfelt Worship Choir as well as various other supporting choirs and gospel artistes,” said Nhubu, adding that there no plans yet to make the occasion dubbed “Hallelujah Night” an annual one.

“For now there no plans to make the event a regular one but from next year we may decide to that.”

Joyous Celebration, which features Zimbabwean artiste Mkhululi Bhebhe in their ranks, is very popular in the country and elsewhere in the region. It includes up to 35 singers and an eight-piece backing band. They released their 21st album titled “Heal Our Land.”

The album recorded at US Bishop TD Jakes church Potter’s House in Dallas Texas as part of celebrating the award-winning group’s 21 years in music.