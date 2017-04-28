'Ghost goal' denies CAPS united

Share this article:

NGEZI - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left disappointed after a controversial Kelvin Bulaji equaliser was allowed to stand for Ngezi Platinum Stars on Wednesday.

Bulaji headed home a corner kick from Kieth Murera in the 95th minute.

CAPS midfielder Phineas Bamusi appeared to have cleared the ball off the line but referee Nomore Musundire and his far side assistant concurred that it was a goal.

The decision was greeted by huge protests from both the CAPS players and bench.

Even at his post-match press conference, Chitembwe was not satisfied with the decision.

"I'm not sure if that goal crossed the line, so from that perspective I'm disappointed with the result," Chitembwe said.

"I did ask my players if that ball did cross the line and their response was that it didn't."

The Makepekepe coach was also disappointed that the equaliser arrived in the fifth minute of added time but the fourth official had indicated only three extra minutes.

"I thought Eddy (Sibanda) managed the time well in stoppage time," Chitembwe said.

"The three minutes lapsed and we went on to play until the 95th minute.

"All the same, we also played those extra minutes but I thought the referee didn’t manage the time well."

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya was however, convinced Bulaji's header had crossed the line.

"I can't really comment on the purported controversial goal because that’s not my job," Ndiraya said.

"I thought the best man to make the decision was the assistant referee who was in line with the play and he had the best view.

"If he gave the goal that I cannot not say much but I'm happy with the way the match officials handled the match today."

Ngezi started the match on a high tempo with CAPS still struggling to get out of first gear.

The home side went on to create a number of good goal scoring opportunities but were wasteful.

In particular forward Clive Augusto, who on three occasions was thwarted by the impressive Sibanda.

The Makepekepe goalkeeper pulled off some stunning world class saves to deny the home side.

However, the game turned on its head in the second half with Makepekepe gaining control of possession.

Tafadzwa Rusike gave the visitors the lead four minutes after the break with a neat side footed finish from a Ronald Chitiyo cross.

Rusike was once again instrumental in the CAPS' second goal when he beat two Ngezi defenders before teeing up Abbas Amidu.

The CAPS striker simply tapped home from cross range with Ngezi keeper Nelson Chadya out of the action.

Ngezi finally got back into the game when substitutes Tichaona Mabvura and Donald Teguru combined to pull one back in the 73rd minute.

Mabvura sent in a cross from the left which Teguru headed past Sibanda.

After having absorbed most of the Ngezi pressure for the remainder of the match, Makepekepe were finally undone by a set piece deep into stoppage time.