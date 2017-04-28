Double release from Shumba

Share this article:

HARARE - Mutare-based gospel musician Blessing Shumba will release his sixth studio album titled My Season along with a DVD compilation titled Parables Volume 1.

The award-winning gospel star told the Daily News that there won’t be a launch ceremony for his latest offerings.

“It was my wish to officially launch the products but I am unable to do that because of study commitments,” said Shumba, who is currently studying for a diploma in preaching Mutare Bible College.

Songs on the new eight-track album include Ndinotenda, Warangarirwa, Tariro Ichiripo, Usatya, Changa Chajaira, Ndinosimudza Muchinjikwa Takunda and Kare.

On the DVD Shumba featured the songs Zvichanaka, Faith Moves Mountains, Tariro Ichiripo, Zvapera, ZvaMwari, Mukowa Wazaruka, Tinokunda, Step By Step, Mapisarema and Open Doors.

My Season is a sequel to Calvary that was launched in Mutare in March last year at Golden Peacock Hotel.

Shumba, a Ring Driving School brand ambassador, walked away with $1200 after claiming top position on the 2015 Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50, was born in 1979 in Takavarasha in Buhera. He later moved to Odzi in 1981 after his father acquired a plot there.

He did his primary at Chiwere School and his ordinary level at Mabvudzi High School in Nyazura.

Shumba ventured into music in the late 1990s. His albums include Ishe Wazvose, NdiMwari, Shongwe and Ndijesu.

He is known for albums including Ishe Wazvose in 2008 which carries the hit song Kurwa Kwakanaka; NdiMwari (2011); Shongwe (2012) and NdiJesu released in 2014 which also carries another award -winning song Chimwe Nechimwe.