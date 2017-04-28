CAPS Utd's cause needs full support

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United will need all the support from the Zimbabwean corporate sector if they are to do well in the African Champions League group stages.

Makepekepe were drawn into a tough Group B, together with north African giants Zamalek, USM Algier and Alhi Tripoli on Wednesday.

The Green Machine begin their campaign with a tough trip to Cairo, Egypt to face the White Knights on the weekend of May 12-14.

Travelling across Africa is expensive as there are limited connecting flights between cities.

In order to access such cities like Cairo, Tripoli and Algiers, Makepekepe will either have to go through Europe or Dubai.

These logistical challenges will effectively mean the trips will be very expensive.

It is not only the travelling expenses that are steep in the African Champions League, even the home legs come with overhead costs like broadcasting, accommodation for the match officials and other match-day related costs.

Although they are guaranteed at least $550 000 for reaching the group stages of the competition, CAPS will only receive that money at the end of the year or even probably at the start of 2018.

Already, Makepekepe are struggling with their domestic commitments with players always embarking on industrial action over unpaid bonuses and salaries.

Since they are representing the country in the African Champions League, there is need for the local business community to partner with Makepekepe during this campaign.

If CAPS do well in this competition, it is the Zimbabwean flag that will be raised high on the continent and beyond.

It is in the best interest of every Zimbabwean for Makepekepe to go on a good run in the competition.

In other countries, even Football Associations also chip in to bankroll their teams participating in continental inter-club competitions.

Makepekepe’s opponents in the preliminary stages, Lioli FC of Lesotho, had most of their expenses catered for by the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA).

Lioli had a six-day training camp sponsored by LeFA prior to meeting Makepekepe in the first leg.

Their trip to Harare for the second leg was also sponsored by the association while the players received allowances from LeFA.

In this case, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) should also play their part in helping out Makepekepe financially.

Zifa receives grants from both Fifa and Caf which have increased significantly in the last year.

It is only fair that in such scenarios, the association should play a leading role in making sure CAPS fulfil all their fixtures in the African Champions League.