Black Rhinos gore Chicken Inn

SPORTS WRITER  •  28 April 2017 11:26AM  •  0 comments

BULAWAYO - Black Rhinos moved into second place after Cliff Chistamba’s second half goal condemned Chicken In n to their second defeat in the Castle Lager Premiership yesterday at Luveve Stadium.

Rhinos now have nine points from four match and trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a single point.

“We knew we would score against them but obviously they are a very dangerous team. We closed down their flanks where they are usually reliable with the likes of Passmore Bernard,” Chauya Chipembere coach Stix Mutizwa.

“We also used our numerical advantage well after one of their players was shown a red card.”

Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo was livid with his side’s display.

“I think we didn’t come to the party. I think there was a lot of complacency from our side. We relaxed and we were duly punished,” he said.

“Also we lacked discipline, you look at the cards that we got and subsequently the red card it seems they got frustrated.”

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely