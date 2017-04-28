Black Rhinos gore Chicken Inn

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Black Rhinos moved into second place after Cliff Chistamba’s second half goal condemned Chicken In n to their second defeat in the Castle Lager Premiership yesterday at Luveve Stadium.

Rhinos now have nine points from four match and trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a single point.

“We knew we would score against them but obviously they are a very dangerous team. We closed down their flanks where they are usually reliable with the likes of Passmore Bernard,” Chauya Chipembere coach Stix Mutizwa.

“We also used our numerical advantage well after one of their players was shown a red card.”

Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo was livid with his side’s display.

“I think we didn’t come to the party. I think there was a lot of complacency from our side. We relaxed and we were duly punished,” he said.

“Also we lacked discipline, you look at the cards that we got and subsequently the red card it seems they got frustrated.”