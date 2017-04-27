Command livestock on the cards

Share this article:

HARARE - Government has mobilised funding for command livestock, with the programme’s document set to be presented in Cabinet in two weeks’ time, Vice President (VP) Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

The VP yesterday told delegates at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair business conference that the programme — similar to the on-going command agriculture — but ear-marked for the livestock sector, was anticipated to “commence immediately if it sailed through Cabinet”.

“The paper is now through, but we could not present it in Cabinet because of the state visit and it will not be presented next week because there is a public holiday. However, it will be presented on May 9 covering livestock including poultry.

“We have mobilised the funding for the programme and we have realised that the western part of Zimbabwe will play a pivotal role in the programme because livestock is more important in that part,” he said.

This comes as the VP last week announced that government intended to extend command agriculture to livestock, cotton, soya beans, wheat and other high value crops capable of earning the country foreign currency.

While Mnangagwa was unable to give details on how much had been raised to bankroll the programme, he pointed out that government had also courted foreign companies to assist with the programme.

“The private sector, including those in the financial services sector, has also approached us with funding and we only selected those who were offering cheaper funds… Foreign companies from Germany and Switzerland have been courted for the programme…

“However, you will know more about the programme after May 9,” he said.

When the 2016/2017 agriculture season began last year, Mnangagwa spear-headed the command agriculture programme under a $500 million fund.

The scheme has seen beneficiaries delivering over 1 000 tonnes of maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), to date.

According to GMB acting general manager, Lawrence Jasi, farmers under command agriculture have started deliveries to GMB.

“Farmers have started deliveries for maize for the 2016/2017 agriculture season and the deliveries began on the first of April 2017. To date, we have received a total of 1 333 tonnes of maize from farmers,” Jasi said last week at a Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Maize Conference.

Mnangagwa is also on record saying funds have been secured to pay farmers for their produce, with Zimbabwe expecting a harvest of 2,1 million tonnes of maize for the 2016/2017 agriculture season.