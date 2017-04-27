Brace for biting winter: Met

Share this article:

HARARE - The Meteorological Services Department (Met) has warned of a harsh and biting winter this year.

In a forecast yesterday, meteorologist Chenai Sithole advised that those travelling must be weather alert in order to protect themselves from vagaries of the weather.

“Mornings and evenings will be much colder,” she said.

“Temperatures in all provinces should remain subdued due to cloudy conditions,” Sithole said, adding that “rain...should be expected in all Mashonaland provinces and also Manicaland”.

She said cold and windy conditions will persist throughout the country.

According to the forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to drop to as low as nine degrees celsius in some places, including Marondera.

Met has said since the seasons are transitioning from summer to winter it is normal to get a drop in temperatures and some rainfall.

“It is normal to have precipitation during this time of the year. This precipitation is due to the incursion of moisture from high pressure along the South African east coast, also residual moisture that is expected to cause some periodic clouds and isolated light rainshowers,” the department said.

Despite the continued rains, Met’s head of public weather services, Tich Zinyemba, said the country should brace for an early winter as temperatures continued to drop.

He said windy, sunny and cool conditions would continue throughout the country, adding that while during the daytime it may be sunny, the weather gets colder towards the evening.

The senior forecaster said it is important that people prepare for the cold weather by stocking up on warm clothing and blankets.

He also warned farmers of both livestock and crop production against the impending cold weather.

“Even though it is early days yet, there continues to be a palpable cooling in morning temperatures, indicative of the gradual transition from summer to winter.

“Daytime minimum temperatures should range from 12 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees celsius especially along the Zambezi valley and eight degrees celsius to 11 degrees celsius in the eastern Highlands,” Zinyemba said.