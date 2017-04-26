Tsvangirai picks Shoko for Byo Senate seat

Share this article:

HARARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has nominated Gift Shoko for a Senate position for Bulawayo Province.

The nomination will now be forwarded for confirmation by the legislature, if no objections are noted by the chief elections officer within 14 days.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announced the vacancy in the Senate, which occurred when MDC Senator Victor Mapungwana died a month ago, in an April 21, General Notice (GN) 170/2017.

In the National Assembly, there is a new vacancy in the MDC party-list seat for Harare.

The MDC proportional representation seat for Harare fell vacant following the death of Ronia Bunjira on April 15.

The seat will be filled by another MDC nominee, in accordance with the procedure laid down in section 39 of the Electoral Act.

There is also a new vacancy for Chiwundura constituency after the death of Zanu PF MP Kizito Chivamba — better known for his 90s shooting of Patrick Kombayi — who died on April 19 and was controversially declared a provincial hero.

The vacancy in the Midlands constituency will have to be filled through a by-election.

Polling must take place within 90 days of that date or no later than July 18.

Meanwhile, Zec has announced the official result of the Mwenezi East by-election held on April 8 and won by Zanu PF’s Omar Joosbi.