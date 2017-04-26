Rock The Country to defend Castle Tankard

Share this article:

HARARE - Rock The Country will defend his Castle Tankard crown when the 55th edition of Africa’s oldest horse race is run on May 6 at Borrowdale Race Course.

The final acceptances of the 2 000m grade one race were announced yesterday with 12 horses battling for the $50 000 purse.

Last year, the seven-year-old gelding galloped to victory in 119.63 seconds, half a length ahead of pre-race favourite Mathematician.

That time the son of Western Winter was racing under Gokhan Terzi’s stable with jockey Hennie Greyling on the saddle.

But this time around Rock The Country is now been trained by Penny Fisher with once again Greyling being the jockey.

The gelding will go into the race with a rating of 89 and a weight of 54.5kg.

Just like for last year’s race, Bridgest Stidolph’s Mathematician once again enters the Castle Tankard with the top rating of 100 while Kirk Swanson’s Windigo has a rating of 93.

Sponsor Delta Beverages general manager Munyaradzi Nyandoroh praised the impact the race has had on the local horse racing calendar since its first staging in 1962.

“The Castle Tankard horse race has left a formidable mark to reckon with in our horse racing fraternity. It has stood the test of time, and is growing bigger and better every year.

“It is a race with history to our country. It is a race which has helped to develop communities around us through employment creation.”

Castle Lager consumers will also get a chance to participate in the Castle Tankard Experience as they will be in line to win some of the 20 packages valued at $1 000 each.

The packages include two nights for two at the Meikles Hotel, an Edgars voucher worth $500, VIP access to the Castle Tankard and $100 worth of betting coupons.

In order to enter the competition, the consumers need to purchase Castle Lager pints and collect the four crowns underneath before attaching them to entry forms.

On the day of the race, there will be entertainment from leading musicians Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo and DJ Elroy.

Castle Tankard Final

Acceptances: Mathematician, Windigo, Ashton Park, Duffi’s Call, Eurakilon, Rock The Country, Lava Flow, Wydle Style, Royal Honour, Comanche Brave, Cool Solution, Roman Discent