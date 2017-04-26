NFZBBF prepares for ZITF open

Austin Karonga  •  26 April 2017 8:52AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - NAtional Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) are winding down preparations for a double muscle and fitness treat scheduled for Saturday at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The Strong Man Challenge is set to kick-start the event in the morning at the ZITF grounds while the Open Bodybuilding and Fitness championships will put the icing on the cake later in the evening at the Bodybuilding and Fitness Elite Gym along Robert Mugabe and 10th Avenue in the City of Kings and Queens.

“ZITF is an NFZBBF-sanctioned event and is going to be administered using the IFBB standards and model; it being an Open event means that all are permitted to compete,” NFZBBF secretary general Quiet Shangai told the Daily News yesterday.

The categories to be contested in include Women Fitness Bikini Open, Junior Men Under 23 Bodybuilding, Senior Men Bodybuilding Open and Men’s Physique Open.

Zimbabwe strongman champion Gift Sango is expected to participate in this edition of the muscle and fitness together with Prosper Saungweme a specialist in this category. In the Open bodybuilding contest, reigning senior men bodybuilding champion Ndumiso Dlodlo is also expected to battle it out with other seasoned campaigners such as Blessing Nyapimbi and Lovemore Munyamana.

Last year’s winners include Dlodlo in the senior men bodybuilding, Shantel Batch Greenland women bikini fitness and Thabo Ngulube in the junior men bodybuilding.

