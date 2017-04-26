Mugabe asked me to choose ministry: Hungwe

Blessings Mashaya  •  26 April 2017 12:44PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education Josiah Hungwe has claimed that President Robert Mugabe asked him to choose a ministry of his choice in his Cabinet after the ruling Zanu PF party’s controversial 2013 poll win.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his ministry and various organisations for developmental projects, Hungwe said it was an obvious case that he was going to be a minister.

“... the president sat down with me to say we have won elections after 2013, saka tiri panaapa (we are here now).  Ko iwe unoda kuitei saminister (Which portfolio do you want?) Zvekuti uchaita minister zvanga zviri obvious asi  iwe unoda kuitei? (It was a foregone conclusion that you would become minister, but what ministry do you want?) I said education. He said ‘what you mean about education?’ I then said ‘I am experienced in this field.’

“I want to take this opportunity to call upon organisations and individuals out there who have viable projects that could create livelihoods for our people through skills development to come forward to Psychomotor department. We will welcome you and try to ensure that you get all governmental support you need to get your project off the ground.”

Few months after his appointment, Hungwe told the thematic committee on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) that his ministry was responsible for developing skills to produce employable citizens who will contribute to national economic development necessary in the 21st century.

Hungwe said there was need to retrain teachers particularly those who specialised in Early Childhood Development (ECD), arguing that the current crop of educators was not tailor-made to impart vocational skills training simultaneously with academics to school children.

Related Articles

Comments (1)

apa ndopasian nezvemuruem manje apa. This guy takes sucking up to new levels. I'm sorry, I know we shouldn't insult but can someone tell me...was it intentional of the reporter and editor to publish this piece, specifically showing how his shared titbit about being invited to take up any ministry he wanted doesn't tie in with what he was there to do i.e. the MoU being signed? If so, then my comment is warranted as we were clearly led to comment on this bizarre statement form a bizarre man leading an even MORE bizarrely title ministry.

kwidz - 26 April 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely