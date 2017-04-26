Mountaineers hunt 2nd Logan Cup

Share this article:

HARARE - Table toppers Mountaineers opened a five-point gap in the country’s premier first class competition, the Logan Cup and are confident of winning their second championship when the season comes to an end after two rounds of matches.

The Manicaland side have won the four-day competition in the 2013-2014 season under former national team player Gary Brent who was the head coach.

Mountaineers and Brent got in the domestic Logan Cup history books with the team becoming only team then to win the competition after Matabeleland Tuskers who had won the title a record three times in succession since its inception in 2010.

Brent for his efforts became the third coach to win the championship after Dave Houghton won it successively in the first two seasons (2010-2011 and 2011-2012) with Tuskers and then his predecessor Heath Streak now the national team head coach made sure the trophy remained in Bulawayo during the 2012-2013 season.

Mashonaland Eagles joined in the special class of high achievers in the 2015-2016- only the third team to put their hands on the championship and their coach Stanley Timoni becoming the fourth coach to do so in the history of the local game.

The first match of the remaining two commences on May 6 with Mountaineers making their way to Harare for a date against the defending champions Mashonaland Eagles looking for at least a draw to throw the Eagles out of contention. If events come out this way or better still a victory, it would leave Mountaineers with only Mid West Rhinos to negotiate with depending on the outcome of the result in Bulawayo where Matabeleland Tuskers will be hosting the Rhinos.

Shepherd Makunura, the Mountaineers coach said they were not reading much into the latest standings but only determined to continue playing positive cricket and grind out positive results.

“The mood in the camp is fine we are basically not trying to think too far ahead of ourselves and just try and play each game as it comes,” Makunura told the Daily News yesterday.

“It’s obviously not going to be easy against the Eagles but we just have to stick to our processes and play the way we have been playing the games we won and hopefully we can get the results in our favour.”

The Eagles are in third place with 16 points behind Mountaineers (23) and Kwekwe’s Mid West Rhinos who are in second place with 18 points while Matabeleland Tuskers are rooted at the bottom with 10 points.