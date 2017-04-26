Mopo launches third album

Share this article:

HARARE - Afro-fusion artiste Potifa Mopo, pictured right in red, will launch his third album titled Ngaikwane Changamire today at Jazz 24/7 in Harare.

The event will be graced by Andy Muridzo, Marcy Janyure and Benjamin Chidewe.

Potifa, son to veteran musician Mike Mopo — the founder of Zinawa band — is hopeful that the forthcoming album will take his brand to a higher level.

“I have confidence in this product though the final answer lies with my fans. I took enough time to work on this six-track album and am releasing it at the right time,” Mopo told the Daily News.

Songs making the Diamond Studios-produced album are Ngaikwane Changamire, Kukanya Hurangana, Moyo Wangu Wapera, Ndadya Nemhandu, Ndega and Jane.

“Jane is a love song while the title track Ngaikwane Changamire is a plea to God to intervene in our lives in times of trials and tribulations,” the Nyanga-bred artiste said.

Mopo’s previous albums are his debut Runyararo (2014) and Ndega Zvangu (2015).

“I did not give enough space between my first two albums that is why the debut album went on to overshadow the second one. This time around, I think I made the right calculation and because of that I am sure my third album will rock the market,” he said.

Jazz 24/7 officials said all was in place for the event.

“All is set for the event. Supporting acts have told us that they cannot wait for the album launch. We are happy to work with Mopo as he is talented and professional in his conduct,” Yasin Dhala who is hosting the event said.