K.O, Winky D to wrap up Trade Fair

BULAWAYO - South African rapper K.O’s match-up with Zimdancehall star Winky D, set for Amphitheatre on Saturday, will provide an exciting finale to this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)

The two highly-rated stars will share the stage with award-winning Zim hip-hop star Cal_Vin and female wheel spinner DJ Liz in clearly one of the standout gigs to be hosted by Zimbabwe’s second largest city this year.

Winky D has consistently proved over the years that he is a certified crowd puller and one of the country’s best stage performers.

In December last year during Kalawa’s Home Comings show held at Queens Sports Club, the Ninja President outshined highly-rated South African stars who were part of the gig thanks to his lyrical prowess.

On the other hand, K.O, who heads Cash Time Life Records, has won plaudits in his homeland and beyond due to his dazzling performances.

The celebrated South African rapper first attracted attention on the South African hip-hop scene as part of the trio Teargas which also featured MaE and Ntukza.

Hits such as Number Number, Wafa Wafa and K’shubile K’bovu won the trio many fans in South Africa and the rest of the region.

After going solo, K.O unleashed hits such as Caracara, Pretty Little Girl and Papa Action.

Terminator Makoni, a spokesperson for the concert organisers, 2 kings Entertainment, told the Daily News that the gig had been fittingly dubbed “The Best of Both Worlds” because it features two seasoned artistes at the top of their game.

“K.O is a master of song who has a great following in South Africa and here.

“Though K.O is an undoubted international star, no one can take away anything from our own Winky D; he is just the best.

“So what we have done here is to mix top-class entertainment from both worlds,” Makoni said.

The 2 kings Entertainment spokesperson added that concert was lined up to provide top-flight entertainment to people attending the annual ZITF.

“We know each time there is ZITF people from all over will be in town and as such we want to showcase African talent at its best as well as provide entertainment to fun-loving people following a busy week.

“We also opted for Amphitheatre because we want to ensure that music fans will be safe just in case the rain falls,” said Makoni.

2 Kings Entertainment is jointly organising the concert in conjunction with Cavendish Lloyd, a local energy company which will use the platform to launch their Get Off the Grid — a project that seeks to make households and small businesses self-sufficient in power.