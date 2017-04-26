Gospel artiste drops 'cursed' name

Share this article:

HARARE - Gospel musician Gift Mahlupeka, who was accused of having an affair with fellow musician Mathias Mhere’s wife three years ago, now has a new surname —Moyo.

Mahlupeka told the Daily News that his old surname could have been the cause of the misfortunes that befell him over the past three years.

“I believe my old surname was cursed and that is why I was wrongly accused of wrecking marriages including that of Mathias Mhere.

“Mahlupeka in Ndau loosely means suffering person and it is not surprising that it attracted a lot of misfortune for me. For this reason I have decided to drop the cursed name,” the upcoming gospel artiste said.

He added that his Christian faith motivated the name change. “In Christian culture, we believe a good name attracts blessings while a cursed one repels them. The name Mahlupeka is negative and is not in keeping with my Christian beliefs,” said Moyo.

The Chimanimani-born artiste claims the name change is already bearing fruit.