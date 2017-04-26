Gospel artiste drops 'cursed' name

Vasco Chaya  •  26 April 2017 9:43AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Gospel musician Gift Mahlupeka, who was accused of having an affair with fellow musician Mathias Mhere’s wife three years ago, now has a new surname —Moyo.

Mahlupeka told the Daily News that his old surname could have been the cause of the misfortunes that befell him over the past three years.

“I believe my old surname was cursed and that is why I was wrongly accused of wrecking marriages including that of Mathias Mhere.

“Mahlupeka in Ndau loosely means suffering person and it is not surprising that it attracted a lot of misfortune for me. For this reason I have decided to drop the cursed name,” the upcoming gospel artiste said.

He added that his Christian faith motivated the name change. “In Christian culture, we believe a good name attracts blessings while a cursed one repels them. The name Mahlupeka is negative and is not in keeping with my Christian beliefs,” said Moyo.

The Chimanimani-born artiste claims the name change is already bearing fruit.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely