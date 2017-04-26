Dhlakama out to revive Chapungu

Share this article:

HARARE - Rodwell Dhlakama is happy to back in the top flight league after he was appointed Chapungu’s new coach and is relishing the challenge of making the Air Force of Zimbabwe side competitive again.

Chapungu have had an indifferent start to the season having managed a draw and two defeats in their opening three matches to leave them at the bottom of the Castle Lager Premiership table with one point.

That poor run prompted the Chapungu hierarchy to appoint the former Monomotapa and Young Warriors coach while demoting Tendai Chikuni to the role of assistant.

Dhlakama, who has had stints in Swaziland, is coming from Chapungu’s sister club Blue Swallows, who ply their trade in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League.

“It feels good to be back after quite a while from the Premiership,” Dhlakama told the Daily News yesterday.

“I am looking forward to help the team do well in the Premiership. I know there were some few disappointments in our opening matches and we are not where we want to be points-wise.

“But I believe we have got the belief and togetherness in the group that in the end we will get there.

“We just need to start believing in ourselves going forward and hopefully everything will fall into place.”