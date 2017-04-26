Bev, Zoey in double birthday celebrations

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  26 April 2017 8:46AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Pole dancers Beverly Sibanda and Zoey Sifelani will celebrate their birthdays at a joint bash set for City Sports Bar in Harare today.

Bev, who is turning 26 and Zoey, 28, told the Daily News that their well-known rivalry was now a thing of the past.

“The storm is over. We are sisters so you should expect squabbles from time to time but that shouldn’t be misconstrued for hatred. Haters should desist from the habit of interfering with our affairs. Takabva kure tese and we still have a long way to go together,” said Zoey.

Bev — the Sexy Angels front lady — was initiated into pole dancing by Zoey who fronts the Red Angels.

The event will be graced by artistes such as Millennium, Fearless, Royal Queens, All Stars, Crazy Boys, Fireworks, Manjenjenje, Dragon, Chimora, Zero Degree and former Talking Guitars’ member Blessing who now leads a group called the Blade.

Harpers Mapimhidze, the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president said the dancers’ body was looking forward to joining the two leading dancers celebrating their birthdays.

“It is our wish to host each and every one of our members’ birthday bash. Tomorrow the day will be for Bev and Zoey,” said Mapimhidze.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely