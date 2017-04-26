Bev, Zoey in double birthday celebrations

Share this article:

HARARE - Pole dancers Beverly Sibanda and Zoey Sifelani will celebrate their birthdays at a joint bash set for City Sports Bar in Harare today.

Bev, who is turning 26 and Zoey, 28, told the Daily News that their well-known rivalry was now a thing of the past.

“The storm is over. We are sisters so you should expect squabbles from time to time but that shouldn’t be misconstrued for hatred. Haters should desist from the habit of interfering with our affairs. Takabva kure tese and we still have a long way to go together,” said Zoey.

Bev — the Sexy Angels front lady — was initiated into pole dancing by Zoey who fronts the Red Angels.

The event will be graced by artistes such as Millennium, Fearless, Royal Queens, All Stars, Crazy Boys, Fireworks, Manjenjenje, Dragon, Chimora, Zero Degree and former Talking Guitars’ member Blessing who now leads a group called the Blade.

Harpers Mapimhidze, the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president said the dancers’ body was looking forward to joining the two leading dancers celebrating their birthdays.

“It is our wish to host each and every one of our members’ birthday bash. Tomorrow the day will be for Bev and Zoey,” said Mapimhidze.