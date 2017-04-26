'All local languages deserve recognition'

Share this article:

HARARE - Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Christopher Mushohwe says government is committed to promoting all the country’s 16 official languages.

Mushohwe made the remarks at the weekend at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)’s Montrose Studios in Bulawayo where he officially launched news bulletins for nine local languages.

“We are here for the launch of television news bulletins in nine languages that were formally marginalised.

“In fact, with this occasion we are giving such languages the respect they deserve as Zimbabwean languages as well as fulfilling the dictates of the Constitution, which recognises 16 national languages,” said Mushohwe.

This past weekend ZBC introduced news bulletins in Ndau, Xhosa, Venda, Chewa, Kalanga and Shangaan about seven months after they commenced bulletins for Venda, Nambya, Sotho and Tonga.

The Media and Broadcasting minister underscored the importance of languages in the preservation and promotion of culture.

“The introduction of these languages is synonymous with the introduction or exposure of cultures associated with the languages to the nation. Therefore with the introduction of each news bulletin on television, the nation is indeed celebrating the diversity of Zimbabwe’s culture,” said Mushohwe, adding that the news bulletins in local languages were part of government’s efforts to stamp out for good the effects of colonialism.

“It is not a day of celebration for ZBC or my ministry alone, but an important day for all Zimbabweans as we are putting the final nail in the coffin of colonialism.

“Language is an effective tool for colonisation, which is why were forced to speak the language of the colonialist, for a language comes with a culture of a people,” said the minister.