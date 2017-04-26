Ailing Cde Chinx gets State assistance

Share this article:

HARARE - Ailing veteran musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira — reportedly battling leukaemia — is getting financial assistance from the Office of the President, a family member revealed.

The revolutionary musician was admitted at West End Hospital in Harare nearly a week ago after unknowingly suffering from the ailment for close to three years.

“Cde Chinx is still in pain. We are just hoping that he will be fine soon,” a family member who preferred anonymity told the Daily News, adding that “this time, the President’s Office is assisting in paying his medical bills”.

Ever since he contracted the ailment, the Vanhu Vese vemuAfrica hit-maker has not been in a position to fend for his family, with a pro-development social media group Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub saving the situation by donating food hampers worth close to $500 late last year.

A close family member who spoke to the Daily News last week said “comrade is not feeling well, vari kurwara (he is sick). He was admitted on Friday”.

In February this year, he pushed himself to perform at President Robert Mugabe’s birthday party in Matobo, despite his deteriorating health.