Ailing Cde Chinx gets State assistance

Vasco Chaya  •  26 April 2017 1:03PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Ailing veteran musician Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira — reportedly battling leukaemia — is getting financial assistance from the Office of the President, a family member revealed.

The revolutionary musician was admitted at West End Hospital in Harare nearly a week ago after unknowingly suffering from the ailment for close to three years.

“Cde Chinx is still in pain. We are just hoping that he will be fine soon,” a family member who preferred anonymity told the Daily News, adding that “this time, the President’s Office is assisting in paying his medical bills”.

Ever since he contracted the ailment, the Vanhu Vese vemuAfrica hit-maker has not been in a position to fend for his family, with a pro-development social media group Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub saving the situation by donating food hampers worth close to $500 late last year.

A close family member who spoke to the Daily News last week said “comrade is not feeling well, vari kurwara (he is sick). He was admitted on Friday”.

In February this year, he pushed himself to perform at President Robert Mugabe’s birthday party in Matobo, despite his deteriorating health.

 

Wish you a quick recovery Mr Chingaira and acquaint yourself with the fact that the State assistance is coming from the tax-payers hence Zim citizenry is assisting you. When fully recovered associate yourself with the masses not some political party that has been abusing your talent.

Sinyo - 26 April 2017

You have said it as it it Sinyo. Hurumende haina mari iyi. Inototorera mabusiness nevashandi in form of taxes, so we the people are the ones paying the bills for Chinx. Icho!!

Madhunamutuna - 26 April 2017

Thanx to the state for assisting the great son of the soil.

siyakusheedzwa gorovozho - 26 April 2017

