Zanu PF youth fakes colleague's death, collects $1 000

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  25 April 2017 12:21PM  •  1 comment

BULAWAYO - Zanu PF youth member Blessed Mushando has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a local businessman of $1 000 after lying that he wanted to bankroll the funeral of provincial youth chair Khumbulani Mpofu, who is still alive.

The 28-year-old from Entumbane, yesterday appeared before magistrate Nyarai Ringisai facing fraud charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to May 2.

According to the court papers, on March 22, Mushando, together with his colleague Tichaona Chikwa, allegedly proceeded to Donnington where they met Robert Noel Peter Gugo, the operations director of Tribal Logistics Company.
The two reportedly presented to Gugo a fake letter on a Zanu PF logo, purportedly written by the party’s provincial treasurer Simon Khabo.

Mushando and Chikwa also produced a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (BD12 Form) referring to the “deceased” as Mpofu.
The duo then requested a donation of $1 000 to cover the funeral expenses.

The court heard that the complainant became suspicious due to the way they had presented themselves.
He then inquired from other Zanu PF members in the city and discovered that the request was in fact not genuine as the said deceased was alive.

The complainant then alerted the police at Donnington, who immediately rushed to the scene and found the two in the process of receiving the money from the complainant.
Mashando was then ordered to present himself to the police station since he was driving in his private car. But he allegedly disappeared along the way.

A follow-up was made and he was arrested.

Fine. But a more substantial story/issue now is: "Actually, who are these so-called business people who would go out of their way to fund to funerals of zanu pf members they don't even know about?" Cant we really see that these are the people entrusted with the "missing" purse full of $15 bn Chiadzwa monies as rightly proclaimed by His Excellecnce RGM? Certainly, they are.

mapingu - 25 April 2017

