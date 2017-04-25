Mnangagwa's 'fumigation' rant draws fire

Blessings Mashaya  •  25 April 2017 12:44PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s claim that the ruling party is “fumigating” elements bent on weakening it ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections has angered some people who claim that the statement reminds them of the Gukurahundi killings of innocent civilians in the early 1980s.

This comes as Mnangagwa’s name has been mentioned regularly in association with the massacres. But in a recent interview with a British newspaper, the VP vehemently denied the accusations saying at the time of the killings there was a commander in chief of the army and so he could not have issued orders as a mere minister.

Speaking at the burial of the late Zanu PF Midlands deputy provincial chairperson, Kizito Chivamba, over the weekend, Mnangagwa said Zanu PF was currently in the process of dealing with all people who are causing problems in the party.

“Chivamba has gone at a time when the party is internally fumigating itself from elements bent on weakening and destabilising it ahead of the 2018 elections.

“It is in this spirit that I call upon all those he has left behind to remain united as we gear ourselves towards victory in the 2018 elections,” Mnangagwa said.

“Chivamba was like Job of the Bible. He was accused of a lot of things when he was in the party, which led to his suspension. However, the truth later prevailed and he was cleared. This is because the truth is like light — it prevails over darkness,” he added.

The comments have since drawn the ire of the opposition, human rights groups as well as some of his colleagues in the ruling party.

“While it does  not concern us  how Zanu PF deals with its internal issues, however, as the ruling party, we can only assume that the way it deals with such issues reflects the manner it solves national issues so for me it doesn’t surprise me,” former National Healing minister Moses Mzila-Ndlovu, said.

“It’s the kind of statement that we condemn. When you talk of fumigating you are talking about killing,” he said.

Mzila-Ndlovu said Zimbabweans must also take the blame “for taking this nonsense quietly and failing to act”.

“We have seen the destruction of property. He (Mnangagwa) has never known any consequence for his behaviour. He knows that he can be arrogant without any consequence at the end.

“The role of government is to protect people, but they are doing the opposite. I find it unforgivable if Zanu PF wants to live with that, it shows that they are acting like zombies,” he said.

Mnangagwa has denied the allegations that he stoked tensions during the Gukurahundi era, after he was said to have uttered words to the effect that dissidents were cockroaches that required the use of DDT.

Still, ZimRights director Okay Machisa said Mnangagwa must apologise for using that language.

“If you talk about fumigating you are talking of killing. It’s not good language. There are so many words that fit into what he wants to do . . . fumigating . . . you are killing in large numbers,” Machisa said.

“It reminds people of Gukurahundi. As Zimbabweans, we need to refrain from using such language. Whether it’s Zanu PF or opposition parties, there is need to deal with differences peacefully. I call upon the vice president to use language that promotes unity among people of Zimbabwe,” he added.

Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo also joined the bandwagon, firing brickbats at Mnangagwa on social media for using the controversial word.

“Zanu PF fumigating itself. Use of the word ‘fumigating’ is as most unfortunate as it is revealing!” Moyo tweeted.

“Fumigation is a method of pest control that completely fills an area with gaseous pesticides — or fumigants — to suffocate the pest with the poison within,” he added.

Comments (6)

you jonathan and tyson are the pests to be filterd before 2018

MWANA WEVHU - 25 April 2017

The reason why Munangagwa is trying to distance himself from Gukurahundi he thinks this issue will tarnish his chances of of being president .But some of us who were not born yesterday as he thinks know very well that Munangagwa was the state security minister which made him pure gukurahundi and did a lot of killings including planting fire arms near farms owned by zipra forces to justify his evil actions and he increased the killings and took farms owned by zipras which he never returned up to this day He is evil he can pretend but he is very cruel and killed a lot of pple with his gukurahundis

Diibulaanyika - 25 April 2017

handiti varikufiritana kuZanu ikoko? Isu kusiri kuZanu we are okay saka.

selele - 25 April 2017

These are zenith-high levels of desperation by the likes of Moyo, what is wrong with the word fumigate. It is clear that the likes of EggHead Jonathan are deliberately interpreting the term fumigate literally and not figuratively as used in the statement, for their own selfish tribalistic gain. As for Mzila, he is obviously seeking relevance given that he now belongs to the nadir of the political abyss that he is in. @ Diilabunyika as you rightly pointed out, you seem to be commenting on matters that are well beyond your minimalistic pea-sized mind....Is it not a matter of public record that the key players in the Gukurahundi were the now disbanded 5th Brigade under the commandership of Perence Shiri?? It seems like Mnangagwa's critics are quick to link the state security to the gukurahundi and by-pass the korean trained brigade, which obviously fell under a different Ministry. Why are these self-imposed secondary-victims of Gukurahundi like Moyo and Mzila silent about the likes of Rex Nhongo, Sekeramayi and Enos Nkala but are quick to find the slightest fault in ED. Their actions reek of tribalism and deep seated hatred for Mnangagwa and nothing else......icho

Zwangendaba - 25 April 2017

The likes of Zwangendaa think we are foolish enough not to remember as we know the role played by our VP during the Gukurahundi massacres. We know that he was very active as sometime then the President said "tinomutenda Munangagwa uyu nekuti anopfembera sezve awana zvombo zvese izvi." Sir we cannot be disuaded by the man you view as a god as we know of many dastard deeds he did. You cannot partonize us all

Mendeka - 25 April 2017

