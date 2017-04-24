Zanu PF councillor bashes wife over sex

Share this article:

HARARE - Zanu PF councillor for Chegutu ward 4 Stanley Banda has been fined $400 by a Chegutu magistrate after he was found guilty of bashing his wife for refusing him sex.

Banda, 45, was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

He was being charged with domestic violence “physical abuse” as defined under Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

Chegutu magistrate Felix Chauromwe ordered Banda to pay the fine, failure of which he is to serve four months in prison.

Further to that Chauromwe was slapped with another four months in prison, which were wholly set aside on condition of good behaviour and that Banda does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that Banda, was arrested after he physically assaulted his wife of 23 years, Mercy Banda on Independence Day.

According to prosecutor Vote Zishiri, Banda, who was represented by Taurai Chigwedu of Mangwiro Law Chambers in Chegutu, beat up his wife after she refused to have sexual intercourse with him on the day in question.

The court heard that Banda demanded sex from his wife at around 04:30hrs on April 18, this year but Mercy refused.

“After complainant (Mercy) refused to have sexual intercourse with the accused (Banda), the latter assaulted her by clapping her on the cheeks several times, hitting her with a leather belt several times all over the body and striking her with a shoe several times all over the body,” the court heard.

Mercy stormed out of the bedroom after the incident and called her relatives over the phone, advising them of what had transpired.

According to court papers, Mercy was medically examined and sustained some injuries from the assault.