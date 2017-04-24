Tsholotsho frustrate CAPS at home

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left dissatisfied by his side’s failure to showcase their quality following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Tsholotsho in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The Green Machine, who were by far the better side, found themselves trailing Tsholotsho after 37 minutes when Nkosana Siwela put the visitors ahead following some poor defending by the hosts.

United goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo fumbled a Nkosilathi Moyo cross leaving Siwela with the easiest task of prodding the ball into an empty net.

Defender Ronald Pfumbidzayi levelled for Makepekepe on the hour mark after heading home a long ball from Dennis Dauda.

Despite dominating for the rest of the game, Chitembwe’s men were unable to find a winner against the visitors who had to finish the game with 10 men after their captain Moyo received a second yellow card for time wasting.

“We were in complete control of the game probably for the entire 90 minutes and unfortunately the result did not go our away,” Chitembwe said after the game.

“It’s not the result that I wanted; I was expecting a much better result than that. But there are a lot of good things that I have observed from the game like creating quite a number of chances.

“Our conversion was not as good as the chances were created. I am satisfied with the fact that we were in control of the game and the result is not a true reflection of the game.

“They had only one opportunity and they capitalised but such is football.”

Chitembwe also defended his strikers, who are yet to score in three matches they have played this season.

Makepekepe’s goals have come from midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike and defender Pfumbidzayi.

“You can’t judge the strength and weaknesses of a team based on a few games, I think you can only do that after a substantial number of matches,” he said.

“And as far as I am concerned we are on track to achieve the things that we have set ourselves to achieve.”

Tsholotsho coach Farai Tawechera was delighted with the result which he thinks will go a long way in boosting his team’s confidence.

“Picking a point against CAPS United is something special and I give credit to the boys for a job well done,” Tawechera said.