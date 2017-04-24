Trace TV celebrates Zim uhuru

Share this article:

HARARE - DStv’s international music channel Trace Africa on Saturday dedicated an hour-long slot to local artistes’ videos in celebration of the country’s 37 years of black rule.

This came as a major boost to the local showbiz industry as musicians showcased their artistic talent to the whole world.

Music videos by musicians Jah Prayzah, Shanky, Winky D, Cynthia Mare, Nutty O, Tocky Vibes, Ammara, Buffalo Soldier, Mudiwahood and Ex Q among others were screened.

Of late, Jah Prayzah’s collaboration videos with South Africa house music group Mafikizolo and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, Sendekera and Watora Mari respectively are enjoying an overwhelming airplay on the channel.

His manager Keen Mushapaidze was ecstatic about the development.

“It is always good to have Zimbabwe being included on African matters. We were longing for this platform since time immemorial hence we are so happy to see our videos being shown in a number of countries. It is a major step for us.

“However, on the other hand it is a challenge for us as we have to maintain the standard of producing good quality videos,” Mushapaidze said.

Winky D was equally happy with the development.

“You cannot ignore good for a long time, it is difficult. It means we are being recognised as an artistic nation internationally hence the platform,” Winky D’s award-winning manager Jonathan Banda said.

“It is our time to change the arts terrain, we were waiting for this time and we are actually happy that we are finally there.”

The hour-long programme comes barely a week after local musicians in the form of Freeman and Buffalo Soldier among others’ concert in South Africa on April 21 was broadcasted live on YFm.

The channel (Trace Africa) was created to feature music videos of the best contemporary African music hits, exclusive specials and documentaries.

Top shows on the music channel include African Hit Top 10, a daily countdown of the best hits from Africa, another which showcases the latest releases and freshest tunes and Guest Star which puts the spotlight on the hottest African stars among others.