Namibia president to open ZITF

Share this article:

HARARE - Namibia President Hage Geingob is expected to open this year’s 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on April 28, in Bulawayo.

According to the Foreign Affairs ministry, Geingob is expected in the country on Wednesday, where he is set to hold meetings with President Robert Mugabe.

During his stay in the country, he will also have the chance to travel to Kariba for a tour of the Kariba Power Plant extension project.

ZITF, a traditional five-day event focuses on deliberations on key economic figures both locally and internationally, with participants engaging in production, investment and trade talks.

This year’s event is being held under the theme, “Harnessing linkages for industrial development”.

Before officially opening the ZITF, Geignob will also take part in the eighth session of the Zimbabwe-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, which will be held from today to Wednesday at the Rainbow Towers in Harare.

According to the Foreign Affairs ministry, the joint commission will be co-chaired by Foreign Affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Namibia’s deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is also that country’s International Relations and Cooperation minister.

The Joint Commission is expected to discuss various issues including trade, investment, agriculture, mining and tourism among other issues.

“Both the State visit by the Namibian president and his high-powered delegation and the convening of the 8th session of the Joint Commission are indicative of the long-standing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. The State visit affords the two countries to exchange views and engage cooperation on matters of mutual interest at all levels,” reads the statement.