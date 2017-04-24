Kireni Zulu introduces full band

Share this article:

HARARE - Marabi musician Kireni Zulu (pictured) will for the first time introduce his backing group, the Data Band, at Harare’s Jazz 24/7 on Thursday.

Zulu said this is meant to separate boys from men.

“Most of my fans know me as a solo artiste but this time I have decided to go a gear up. I want to demonstrate to most of the local musicians how things are done,” he said.

The concert will be graced by Tanga WekwaSando, Chibhodhoro, Elijah Madzikatire, Patrick Mkwamba, Talking Guitars and Marabi Queens.

“I have secured a slot at Jazz 24/7 where I will perform on Thursdays. The concerts are not only good for my fans but even fellow artistes should come to learn a thing or two,” he said.

Zulu is riding on the crest of success of his latest album Prophet Kitwell launched in January this year.

Prophet Kitiwell comprises eight tracks including Ongorora, Chihera, Mazai aDhimba, Vanoruma, Mukadzi waZondi, Roti and Judas.

The song Prophet Kitwell was on number one on Saturday’s National FM weekly charts.

The track is an allegory about a brainy cat that preyed on unassuming rats under the cover of a meek prophet.

The cunning cat uses all forms of tricks including donating food stuffs to rats in order to convince them that he was a real man of God but at the end the cat preys on the rats secretly.

Some of his previous albums include Mazai Adhimba, Nyevero, Marabi Music, Mupata Wachidembo and Vhura Chivharo.

Apart from releasing albums, Kireni said he is more into helping upcoming artistes to realise their full potential in the industry.

“I feel I have played my part in the industry and it is high time we as seasoned artistes nurture young talent such that the creative industry will continue moving forward.

“I also enjoy authoring books and I am happy with the positive response I am getting from my latest novel Miromo Yevakuru,” said Zulu.