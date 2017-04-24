DeMbare finally win

Share this article:

HWANGE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa breathed a sigh of relief after watching his side pick up their first win of the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season after edging Hwange at the Colliery yesterday.

The Glamour Boys opened the season with a 1-0 defeat to FC Platinum before blowing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Triangle in the second match.

Those early disappointing setbacks had already began to pile pressure on Mutasa but a last-minute goal by forward Emmanuel Mandiranga yesterday ensured the Glamour Boys picked up their first set of three points.

Just like in their Uhuru Cup semi-final win over CAPS United a week ago, there was debate over the identity of the DeMbare scorer.

The match looked like it was going to end in a stalemate when right at the death, DeMbare launched a final assault on the Chipangano goal.

Following a goalmouth melee, Mandiranga fired in a shot that appeared to take a deflection off Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba.

However, the match officials gave the goal to Mandiranga.

Mutasa was not bothered by who scored as he cherished his first win of the season.

“I’m very happy with this win. This is a big win for us as an institution from the fans and the executive and the board,” he said.

“We kept on believing that we were going to win and it happened that way.”

Despite his team’s failure to win in their first two matches, Mutasa did not press the panic button and kept on backing his young team to shine.

Evidence of something special on the horizon was there when the Glamour Boys lifted the Uhuru Cup by beating CAPS in the semis and Highlanders in the final.

“I’m positive that this season I’m building a team better than last year,” Mutasa said yesterday.

The win over Chipangano left Mutasa’s team in 10th place with four points from three matches.

Hwange coach Nation Dube was disappointed with the defeat at home which left his team in 12th place with only four points from three matches.

“It’s so painful and it’s disappointing losing at such a stage of the game. We relaxed and they punished us,” Dube said.