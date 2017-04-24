Bosso switch off ZPC

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Highlanders had to come from behind to snatch a 3-2 win against ZPC Kariba in a closely-contested Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The opening minutes of the game, belonged to Bosso who caused all sorts of problems to the visitors.

However, it was the visitors who drew first blood through a beautiful volley from Talent Chamboko from outside the box after 17 minutes.

Four minutes later, Chamboko could have doubled the lead but directed his effort wide from inside the box.

Bosso finally got back on level terms shortly after the resumption of the second half through Allan Gahadzikwa in the 48th minute.

The midfielder headed home a cross from Prince Dube to give ZPC keeper Tendai Hove no chance.

A minute later, the visitors were left wondering what had hit them when Highlanders took the lead through a Dube strike.

A quick counter attack saw Dube outpacing Sylvester Appiah before rounding off the exposed Hove to tap the ball home into an empty net.

With action swinging from one end to another, the visitors were not behind for a long time as they equalised through substitute Tawanda Nyamandwe.

The striker received a pass from Chamboko on the edge of the box and with his first touch of the game, he powered home a shot that beat Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

With the game appearing to be headed for a stalemate, Bosso regained the lead through substitute Godknows Makaruse eight minutes from time.

The young striker shrugged off a challenge from Arnold Chivheya before firing his shot at Hove’s near post.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was pleased with the result after a frenetic match.

“I am very happy, all what we needed were goals and we had many opportunities that we missed,” he said.

“But we also lost concentration and we gave the opponents too much space in the midfield coupled with poor defending. But overall I was happy with the game.”

ZPC coach Sunday Chidzambwa blamed his charges for sleeping on duty.

“We threw the game away, we conceded very easy goals. We lost it in the central defence. Of course we tried to fight back and we missed our chances,” Chidzambwa said.