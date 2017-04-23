'Pamamonya Ipapo' craze hits Zimbabwe

Share this article:

HARARE - Some few years ago, Soul Jah Love real name Saul Masaka, was a homeless man, a roving ruffian of no fixed abode, but today his music is touching souls, and leaving a mark on the crowded music scene.

He grew up in Highfield, a high density suburb whose path to glory has been trod by many legends before him like music giant Oliver Mtukudzi, and rather literally Soul Jah Love is now rubbing shoulders with the greats as his lyrical mastery propels him to dizzy heights.

His latest smash hit, Pamamonya Ipapo, loosely translated to “against all odds” is the song of the moment and it has captured the hearts of many because like Soul Jah Love, most Zimbabweans are stepping up even as the economy tumbles.

Given the craze accompanying his song, one would think that Soul Jah Love takes time composing his songs, but for the Ndini Uya Uya hitmaker there is no need for a pen or paper, only the studio.

“It’s an inborn talent, you cannot rehearse talent but it simply flows out,” Soul Jah Love recently told the Daily News on Sunday.

Now one of the giants of the blossoming Zimdancehall music genre, it is hardly possible to imagine that he was once a homeless man, something he captures in most of his songs through the name “Chigunduru” (homeless person)

When he stormed the local music scene, many thought he would zoom into gloom like many of his peers, but he is currently perched on a pedestal of fame, albeit without fortune.

His capacity to coin catchy maxims has changed even the street lingo and probably his life too for he is one of the most sort after stars in the country, with the Diaspora also madly in love with his songs.

Many a times, he has left revellers eating from the palms of his hands, making him one of the best young musicians ever to emerge from the country.

But it is not all rosy, Soul Jah Love is also a controversial musician with some promoters complaining that he is unprofessional.

He once failed to perform at a show in Mutare amid allegations that he was skunk drunk.

Barely three months ago, Soul Jah Love was trending on social media sites over his break up with his wife who is also a dancehall artiste Bounty Lisa.

The future also looked bleak as he was battling diabetes with raging speculation that his leg could be amputated. Trapped against the wall, he sought divine intervention from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries’ leader Walter Magaya.

Now Soul Jah Love seems to have picked up the pieces and his song Pamamonya Ipapo is the talk of town.

For many Zimbabweans, it has become more than a song, as its lyrics have spread like veld fire and a commonly used phrase in different circles, including in church sermons.

Jokes are being created on social media themed around the Pamamonya Ipapo phrase.

Pictures of the bond notes placed in between the powerful United States dollar notes and the popular opaque beer placed among expensive whiskeys are some of the powerful images that have been made just to show that one can make it even against all odds.

Maybe he would be the Paul Matavire of our times, only time will tell but for now let us enjoy his lyrics while he churns them out.

He has so far given us phrases such as “hauite hauite,” “chibababa” and “makuruyani” and he continues to do it with ease that his star continues to sparkle.

“Hauite hauite” was used by many youths to express gratitude whenever something good has been done to them.

Though there is a general belief that Soul Jah Love’s music is influenced by drugs, he said his upbringing plays a crucial part on his lyrics.

Born on November 22, 1989 as a twin (with a brother named John), he grew up in Harare but his mother Sithembeni passed on when he was only one-year-old.

He briefly stayed with his grandmother in Highfield suburb who later died when he was in Grade 5.

The circumstances saw him returning to stay with his father in Waterfalls who also died in 2005.

He was chased away from the family home by his step-mother.

After the eviction, he was of no fixed abode, hence earning himself the moniker Chigunduru.

He later stayed with Bounty Lisa.

Soul Jah Love’s creativity in the music industry earned him several accolades including Best Collaboration and Best Upcoming Artiste at the Zimdancehall Awards among others.